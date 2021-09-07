Cyber tribunal sets Oct 20 for indictment of photojournalist Kajol

Judge Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal set Oct 20 for framing charges against the photojournalist after a hearing on Tuesday.

The judge granted bail to Kajol and dropped charges against 31 people, including Daily Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, in the case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

The Awami League MP from Magura-1, Md Shifuzzaman Shikhor, filed the case against 32 people, including the Manab Zamin editor and Kajol in March 2020, alleging they were publishing fake news and circulating it on social media.

Police submitted the charge-sheet in the case on Apr 8 last year. Later, investigation officer Sub Inspector Mohammad Russell Mollah of the Detective Branch submitted the charge sheet in the case against Kajol on Sept 5 after nearly a year-long probe.

Some other cases against the photojournalist are awaiting investigations and trial, said Jahidur Rahman, one of Kajol's lawyers.