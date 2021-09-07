Bangladesh, Britain agree to work closely on Afghan crisis, regional stability

They agreed to work closely to restore regional peace, security and stability in a virtual meeting on Monday, the Bangladesh High Commission in London said in a statement.

Bangladesh remains deeply committed to maintaining regional peace and security and will continue to stand beside the people of Afghanistan whose “voice should be heard for a sustainable future of their country”, Momen said.

The UK government said Foreign Secretary Raab stressed the importance of a coordinated international response on Afghanistan with the aim of safeguarding regional stability.

He reiterated the UK’s support for the action Bangladesh has taken on climate change in the run up to COP26 and beyond, especially the country’s transition away from coal to clean and renewable energy, and pressed for Bangladesh to commit to a 2050 net zero target.

Raab conveyed the UK’s appreciation to the Bangladesh government for hosting the Rohingya refugees. He reaffirmed the UK’s continued support to ensure dignified lives for the refugees in Bangladesh, to enable the Rohingya to return home to Rakhine state, and to maintain pressure on Myanmar.

The British foreign secretary welcomed the inaugural UK-Bangladesh trade dialogue and discussed further opportunities for strengthening trade between the two countries.

Momen requested Raab to review the red-listing travel restrictions on Bangladesh over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given Bangladesh's robust vaccine roll-out and significant reductions in COVID infection to 9.82 percent, and sufferings of more than 7,000 British-Bangladeshis currently stranded in Bangladesh, the UK should consider removing Bangladesh from the COVID red-list countries.”

Raab said Britain “does appreciate politically the overall pressure on the government regarding red-listing and remains well aware of the decreasing COVID infections in Bangladesh.

However, such decisions are reviewed by the experts of Public Health England on a regular basis, he said.

“I would like to assure that given the long standing friendship between our two countries, and based on more frequent genomic sequencing data-uploading by Bangladesh, the British government will review Bangladesh red list,” he said, according to the statement from the high commission.

This was the first official bilateral meeting between Momen and Raab.

The two foreign ministers reaffirmed the “historic and value-based relations” between Bangladesh and the UK since Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971.

They agreed to jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-UK diplomatic relations through high-level visits and an “ambitious and ever-expanding” post-Brexit strategic partnership.

On post-Brexit trade relations with the UK, one of Bangladesh’s largest trade and investment partners, Momen sought an extension of the UK's zero-duty GSP facility until 2029, especially given the losses suffered by Bangladesh’s apparel industry owing to post-pandemic cancellations and non-payments by UK retailers.

He offered a dedicated Special Economic Zone for British investors and invited fresh investments in the IT and green RMG and apparel industry, as well as offshore solar and wind power plants, electric vehicles and batteries, electric public transport and railway sectors.

Momen recalled his recent meeting with COP26 President Alok Sharma and reiterated Bangladesh's request, as the Climate Vulnerable Forum president, for the participation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the CVF-COP26 Leaders Dialogue during the COP26 Leaders Summit in Glasgow.

He briefed Raab on Bangladesh and CVF’s priorities and expectations at the COP26 and praised UK leadership for addressing the important issue of loss and damage at Glasgow.

Momen also invited Raab to visit Bangladesh at the earliest opportunity, especially during the celebrations of Bangladesh-UK diplomatic relations.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem joined the meeting which was earlier postponed due to Raab’s emergency trip to Qatar in the wake of the Afghan crisis.