Reduced syllabus will be used for primary school completion exams, says state minister
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2021 03:55 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2021 03:55 PM BdST
The government plans to hold primary education completion exams at the end of November or in early December with a reduced syllabus.
A decision on the number of subjects in the PECE will be taken based on the situation, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain told reporters in Dhaka on Monday.
All annual examinations at primary schools will be held this year, he added.
Educational institutions have been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. All annual examinations, including PECE, JSC and JDC tests, were suspended due to the pandemic. Students were promoted to the next grade without any exams.
The government decided to reopen educational institutions across the country on Sept 12 after Bangladesh began to see a drop in COVID-19 infections.
But not all educational institutions will be holding daily in-person classes. Students from Class 1 to Class 4 and Class 6 to Class 9 will initially have in-person classes once a week. Classes for fifth, tenth and twelfth graders will be held every day, Education Minister Dipu Moni said.
