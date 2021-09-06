Police Inspector Sohel Rana suspended after arrest in India

Reports of his arrest and being absent from his workplace Banani Police Station without official leave led police to suspend him on Sunday evening, said Asaduzzaman, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Police will also investigate a case against him and check if he is facing other allegations, Asaduzzaman said.

Rana paid a broker Tk 10,000 to illegally cross the India-Bangladesh border from Lalmonirhat’s Patgram, according to Bangladesh Police Headquarters.

He also gave Indian law enforcers a description of how he made his way from Dhaka to India, which they passed on to law enforcers in Bangladesh.

Rana said he had boarded a bus from Dhaka to Lalmonirhat’s Patgram on Wednesday and crossed the India-Bangladesh border at 12:30am, by paying a Bangladeshi broker named ‘Shimanto Babu’ Tk 10,000.

At the time of his detention, Rana had four debit cards, two mobile phones, €15,000 and $20,000 on his person.

Indian media outlets first reported the arrest of Rana.

Rana joined the police as a sub-inspector in 2003. That same year he and 20 others were dismissed from the force, but he was reinstated in 2008.

After his detention, Rana said he had crossed into India illegally in order to travel to Nepal.

Rana had not come to the office on Friday or Saturday and not taken the days off either, Asaduzzaman said.

Rana is the brother of Sonia Mehjabin, the Eorange owner accused of embezzling Tk 11 billion from customers on the online platform.

The primary suspects in the case – Sonia, her husband Masukur Rahman and Eorange Chief Operating Officer Amanullah – have been arrested and are currently in jail.

Though Rana has no official ownership or shares in Eorange, he has been accused alongside nine others in a case filed at the Gulshan Police Station over embezzlement.

He was detained early on Thursday morning, but the Police Headquarters was not officially informed of it by the Indian counterpart, said Md Mohiul Islam, assistant inspector general of the Interpol National Central Bureau.

Police will continue efforts to bring the man back, Md Shafiqul Islam, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, told bdnews24.com.