Police Inspector Sohel Rana suspended after arrest in India
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2021 02:52 AM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2021 02:52 AM BdST
Police have suspended Inspector Sheikh Sohel Rana, who was recently arrested by law enforcers in India, after fleeing Bangladesh facing allegations of embezzlement through online marketplace Eorange.
Reports of his arrest and being absent from his workplace Banani Police Station without official leave led police to suspend him on Sunday evening, said Asaduzzaman, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Police will also investigate a case against him and check if he is facing other allegations, Asaduzzaman said.
Rana paid a broker Tk 10,000 to illegally cross the India-Bangladesh border from Lalmonirhat’s Patgram, according to Bangladesh Police Headquarters.
He also gave Indian law enforcers a description of how he made his way from Dhaka to India, which they passed on to law enforcers in Bangladesh.
Rana said he had boarded a bus from Dhaka to Lalmonirhat’s Patgram on Wednesday and crossed the India-Bangladesh border at 12:30am, by paying a Bangladeshi broker named ‘Shimanto Babu’ Tk 10,000.
At the time of his detention, Rana had four debit cards, two mobile phones, €15,000 and $20,000 on his person.
Indian media outlets first reported the arrest of Rana.
Rana joined the police as a sub-inspector in 2003. That same year he and 20 others were dismissed from the force, but he was reinstated in 2008.
After his detention, Rana said he had crossed into India illegally in order to travel to Nepal.
Rana had not come to the office on Friday or Saturday and not taken the days off either, Asaduzzaman said.
Rana is the brother of Sonia Mehjabin, the Eorange owner accused of embezzling Tk 11 billion from customers on the online platform.
The primary suspects in the case – Sonia, her husband Masukur Rahman and Eorange Chief Operating Officer Amanullah – have been arrested and are currently in jail.
Though Rana has no official ownership or shares in Eorange, he has been accused alongside nine others in a case filed at the Gulshan Police Station over embezzlement.
He was detained early on Thursday morning, but the Police Headquarters was not officially informed of it by the Indian counterpart, said Md Mohiul Islam, assistant inspector general of the Interpol National Central Bureau.
Police will continue efforts to bring the man back, Md Shafiqul Islam, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, told bdnews24.com.
- HC raps BTRC over private images, videos on internet
- Schools, colleges to reopen on Sept 12
- Inspector Sohel Rana paid Tk 10,000 to enter India
- 3 die in train-microbus crash in Moulvibazar
- How schools plan to reopen
- Highway robberies rise in the north
- Parliament passes Delimitation Bill
- Sylhet-3 bypoll underway
- High Court raps BTRC over ‘failure’ to block private images, videos on internet
- Inspector Sohel Rana paid broker Tk 10,000 to cross border into India
- Bangladesh finalises plans to reopen schools, colleges on Sept 12
- 3 dead, 6 injured as train crashes into microbus in Moulvibazar
- Dhaka University prepares to reopen dormitories in early October
- How Bangladesh plans to reopen schools and colleges
Most Read
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- How Bangladesh plans to reopen schools and colleges
- Bangladesh to reopen all schools on Sept 12
- Bangladesh plans in-person class once a week for now
- Inspector Sohel Rana paid broker Tk 10,000 to cross border into India
- Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12m Sinovac vaccine shots
- Transporters worry about rise in highway robberies in the north
- Bangladesh finalises plans to reopen schools, colleges on Sept 12
- Brazil v Argentina suspended after health officials intervene over isolation order
- Railway to Rangamati: A Tk 89bn project on the horizon