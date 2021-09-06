New case accuses Bashundhara MD, family of ‘rape and murder’
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2021 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2021 04:40 PM BdST
Nusrat Jahan, a sister of college student Mosarrat Jahan Muniya who was found dead in an apartment, has filed a new case against Bashundhara MD Sayem Sobhan Anvir and his wife and parents, accusing them of rape and murder.
Earlier, Nusrat had filed a case accusing Anvir of inciting suicide after the death of Muniya. Police filed a report to a court on Jul 19, absolving him of any crime in the case.
The new case was filed against eight people with the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal No. 8 on Sept 6.
After an initial hearing, Judge Mafruza Parveen ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case and submit a report, said Public Prosecutor Md Rezaul Karim.
“Sayem Sobhan Anvir persuaded Muniya to have a physical relationship with him with promises to marry her. Later he killed her and his family and the other accused were his accomplices. We have named eight people and the court has ordered the PBI to open an investigation,” said Masud Salahuddin, a lawyer who represents the petitioner.
- Reduced syllabus for primary school completion exams
- Fugitive caught after 29 years in hiding: RAB
- Ports ordered to hoist cautionary signal No. 3
- A bus driver tries to stop a robbery. Then he dies
- Cybercrime suspects are mostly acquitted
- Police Inspector Sohel Rana suspended
- HC raps BTRC over private images, videos on internet
- Schools, colleges to reopen on Sept 12
- Reduced syllabus will be used for primary school completion exams, says state minister
- Murder convict hid in plain sight for 29 years. Now he faces life in prison
- Met Office issues cautionary signal No. 3 for ports as low-pressure system forms in Bay of Bengal
- A bus driver makes a daring attempt to save passengers from highway robbers. Then he dies
- Cybercrime cases rise in Bangladesh, but suspects are mostly acquitted
- Police Inspector Sohel Rana suspended after arrest in India
Most Read
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- Brazil v Argentina suspended after health officials intervene over isolation order
- Inspector Sohel Rana paid broker Tk 10,000 to cross border into India
- Study in Bangladesh shows surgical masks limit coronavirus spread
- Bangladesh finalises plans to reopen schools, colleges on Sept 12
- Murder convict hid in plain sight for 29 years. Now he faces life in prison
- A bus driver makes a daring attempt to save passengers from highway robbers. Then he dies
- How Bangladesh plans to reopen schools and colleges
- Bangladesh to reopen all schools on Sept 12
- Britain looking carefully at suicides among Afghan veterans