New case accuses Bashundhara MD, family of ‘rape and murder’

Earlier, Nusrat had filed a case accusing Anvir of inciting suicide after the death of Muniya. Police filed a report to a court on Jul 19, absolving him of any crime in the case.

The new case was filed against eight people with the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal No. 8 on Sept 6.

After an initial hearing, Judge Mafruza Parveen ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case and submit a report, said Public Prosecutor Md Rezaul Karim.

“Sayem Sobhan Anvir persuaded Muniya to have a physical relationship with him with promises to marry her. Later he killed her and his family and the other accused were his accomplices. We have named eight people and the court has ordered the PBI to open an investigation,” said Masud Salahuddin, a lawyer who represents the petitioner.