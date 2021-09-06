Murder convict hid in plain sight for 29 years. Now he faces life in prison
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2021 02:19 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2021 02:19 PM BdST
A man from Dhaka’s Mirpur who was sentenced to life in prison over a murder case and has been in hiding for 29 years is now in the RAB’s dragnet.
Md Abul Kalam Azad, 53, was arrested on Sunday night in Paikpara, said RAB-3 Captain Mozammel Haque at a news conference on Monday.
Azad was sentenced to life in prison over the 1992 murder of Md Ibrahim in Rangpur.
Ibrahim, also known as Ibra, was on his way home from the market on Jun 24, 1992, when he was attacked near the Mithapukur Police Station in Rangpur over a land dispute.
Several men with sharp weapons seriously wounded Ibrahim and he later died of his injuries in hospital.
The victim’s brother, Md Mofiz Uddin, filed a murder case against six suspects, including Azad.
That December, investigators submitted a chargesheet against three, including Azad, for their roles in the murder. The other suspects were dropped from the case.
A judge then sentenced suspects Faraz Uddin, 50, Abu aka Abu ‘Dakat’, and Abul Kalam Azad to life in prison over the murder.
Police had arrested Faraz Uddin by the time the verdict was announced, and later caught Abu ‘Dakat’, but Azad had fled.
The other two convicts in the case served some time in prison before being released on parole, said Capt Mozammel Haque.
After an initial questioning, Azad said he was an only child and had passed his Fazil exams in 1991.
Despite his education, his conviction had prevented Azad from ever having a stable job, RAB said.
Azad, while keeping his true name a secret, married in 2007, but the marriage did not last.
