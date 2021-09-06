Met Office issues cautionary signal No. 3 for ports as low-pressure system forms in Bay of Bengal

Various parts of the country, including Dhaka, experienced rainfall on Sunday night following humid weather conditions throughout the day.

The highest rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours was 112 mm in Cumilla, while Dhaka registered 18 mm.

The temperature was highest at 36.2 degrees Celsius in Tetulia during this time. The maximum temperature in Dhaka was 35.4 degrees Celsius.

A low-pressure system has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay off the Odisha coast, meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said on Monday. Under its influence, a steep pressure gradient is lying over the north Bay and adjoining areas.

Stormy winds may blow over coastal areas and seaports of the country.

Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports have been asked to hoist warning signal No. 3, Rahman said.

Fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay and adjacent areas have been advised to remain near the coast and stay cautious until further notice.

Light to moderate rain is expected in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and some parts of Sylhet division over the next 24 hours, according to the weather forecast. Some areas may experience moderate to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said that the flooding situation in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna and Manikganj districts could improve over the next 24 hours as water levels in the rivers receded.

The flooding situation in the lower reaches of Rajbari, Faridpur, Munshiganj and Shariatpur may remain unchanged.