Met Office issues cautionary signal No. 3 for ports as low-pressure system forms in Bay of Bengal
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2021 01:26 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2021 01:26 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked maritime ports to hoist the local cautionary signal No. 3 as a low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal threatens to bring stormy weather.
Various parts of the country, including Dhaka, experienced rainfall on Sunday night following humid weather conditions throughout the day.
The highest rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours was 112 mm in Cumilla, while Dhaka registered 18 mm.
The temperature was highest at 36.2 degrees Celsius in Tetulia during this time. The maximum temperature in Dhaka was 35.4 degrees Celsius.
A low-pressure system has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay off the Odisha coast, meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said on Monday. Under its influence, a steep pressure gradient is lying over the north Bay and adjoining areas.
Stormy winds may blow over coastal areas and seaports of the country.
Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports have been asked to hoist warning signal No. 3, Rahman said.
Fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay and adjacent areas have been advised to remain near the coast and stay cautious until further notice.
Light to moderate rain is expected in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and some parts of Sylhet division over the next 24 hours, according to the weather forecast. Some areas may experience moderate to heavy rainfall.
Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said that the flooding situation in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna and Manikganj districts could improve over the next 24 hours as water levels in the rivers receded.
The flooding situation in the lower reaches of Rajbari, Faridpur, Munshiganj and Shariatpur may remain unchanged.
- Cybercrime suspects are mostly acquitted
- Police Inspector Sohel Rana suspended
- HC raps BTRC over private images, videos on internet
- Schools, colleges to reopen on Sept 12
- Inspector Sohel Rana paid Tk 10,000 to enter India
- 3 die in train-microbus crash in Moulvibazar
- How schools plan to reopen
- Highway robberies rise in the north
- Cybercrime cases rise in Bangladesh, but suspects are mostly acquitted
- Police Inspector Sohel Rana suspended after arrest in India
- High Court raps BTRC over ‘failure’ to block private images, videos on internet
- Inspector Sohel Rana paid broker Tk 10,000 to cross border into India
- Bangladesh finalises plans to reopen schools, colleges on Sept 12
- 3 dead, 6 injured as train crashes into microbus in Moulvibazar
Most Read
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- Brazil v Argentina suspended after health officials intervene over isolation order
- How Bangladesh plans to reopen schools and colleges
- Inspector Sohel Rana paid broker Tk 10,000 to cross border into India
- Bangladesh finalises plans to reopen schools, colleges on Sept 12
- Study in Bangladesh shows surgical masks limit coronavirus spread
- Bangladesh to reopen all schools on Sept 12
- Bangladesh reports 70 new COVID deaths, 2,430 cases in a day
- 3 dead, 6 injured as train crashes into microbus in Moulvibazar
- Leader of Afghan hold-out region says he is ready to talk with Taliban