Bangladesh to introduce PCR tests at three international airports to ease pandemic travel
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2021 04:58 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2021 04:58 PM BdST
Bangladesh has ordered PCR tests to be arranged at three international airports to help detect COVID-19 cases and ease pandemic travel.
Some countries are requiring passengers to have had PCR tests four to eight hours before their flights, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told the media on Monday.
“The decision was taken to introduce testing facilities at the airports within two to three days, the way it is in other countries,” Islam said, citing an order from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a Cabinet meeting. “Passengers will then be able to get tested four hours prior to their flight’s departure.”
“At the world’s largest airports, they have quick or instant tests. We require a negative test within 48 hours of the flight. Those of our citizens who are abroad can get tested before coming. Many countries, however, now require a test 4 to 8 hours before the flight.”
Bangladesh requires anyone travelling abroad to have a PCR negative test conducted 48 to 72 hours prior to the flight. But several countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, have recently also required air travellers to have a rapid PCR negative test conducted 6 hours prior to the flight.
Bangladeshis have been unable to travel to these countries as Bangladesh’s three international airports were not equipped with rapid PCR machines. Expatriates have made demands for rapid PCR testing facilities and labs to be set up at the Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet airports.
Asked how long it would take to get airport PCR test results, the cabinet secretary said: “Having discussed the matter, we believe reports may be available four hours after the test is conducted.”
Asked when these tests would be available to passengers, he said: “We are giving the order today. They will do so as quickly as they can – whether it is two to three days or a week. If it isn’t quick then people will not be able to travel to those countries.”
