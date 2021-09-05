How Bangladesh plans to reopen schools and colleges

Although the plan is yet to be finalised, officials have underscored wearing masks and other health protocols to bring students back to classrooms in phases.

The government will provide the final plan for reopening in-person classes following an inter-ministerial meeting on Sunday, primary and secondary education officials said.

“We don’t have a plan to bring students from each grade to attend in-person classes every day. Each grade may come to school twice or three times a week,” said Belal Husain, a director of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

The Ministry of Education has already announced plans to hold SSC and HSC exams in November and December. Therefore, the examinees will be prioritised among students returning to in-person classes, said Belal Husain.

An employee of T&T High School in Dhaka’s Motijheel is cleaning a classroom to welcome students back after one and a half years of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

“But examinees will not be allowed to come to school every day. They’ll be prepared for the exams through assignments. They may, however, need to come to school twice or three times a week.”

“Our plan needs to be overhauled. We hope to share it tomorrow or the day after,” he said, adding the decision will be made at the inter-ministerial meeting led by the education minister.

The government’s plan includes monitoring of education institutions to ensure health protocols.

“We’ll make wearing masks mandatory in schools. Everyone must use a hand sanitiser. Also, thermometers should be available to check temperatures, although we’re not sure if all educational institutes will be able to have one. But those who do must use it,” Belal Hossain said.

“Students and teachers must follow health protocols in the classroom. They can’t cram classrooms like they used to. Only two students can sit at each bench.”

“It will take more classroom space to maintain social distance. That’s why we can’t allow students from all grades to come to school at the same time. Not all schools can do this, but those who can must follow the rule.”

Grasses have grown long on the playground of T&T High School in Dhaka’s Motijheel during the long shutdown over the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

The authorities also plan to allow the primary students to attend brick-and-mortar schools while maintaining a three-foot distance from each other in the classroom. The primary grades will have to attend school on different days.

Primary schools must ensure health protocols, including the use of handwash and temperature checks. Also, lessons should follow an abridged syllabus.

There was no new update on the plan, said Deputy Secretary Mahbubur Rashid of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

“We’ve drafted a plan on reopening which is yet to be finalised. We’ll provide additional details about it after the (Sunday) meeting,” he said.

Education institutions across Bangladesh have been shut since Mar 17 of last year after the coronavirus pandemic swept through the country. Despite several attempts, the government has been unable to reopen schools due to surges in virus cases, further extending the closure.

As the infection rate has dropped to some extent recently, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced on Friday that educational institutions could reopen Sept 12.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel said he hoped to reopen education institutions on schedule. Initially, in-person classes could be held once a day, he told reporters.