Water levels expected to recede in flood-affected areas

“Water levels are rising in some areas and falling in others. Hopefully, flood waters will recede very soon,” said Atiqul Haque, director general of the DDM.

Water levels in the Jamuna and Padma basins will continue to rise over the next 24 hours, said Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan. The flood situation in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur and Shariatpur districts may deteriorate during that time.

Monsoon weather is fairly active across the country and moderate in the North Bay, said Abul Kalam Mallik, senior meteorologist at the Met Office. Chances of rainfall may increase towards the end of the week.

Cumilla recorded the highest rainfall in the country - 82 mm over the past 24 hours.

According to Saturday’s forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers with temporary gusts are likely in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet Divisions and in some parts of the Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal Divisions.

The DDM has also ordered field level workers to take necessary measures and monitor the flood situation.

“We are receiving regular reports of the situation. The situation is normal as short-term flooding occurs every year. We are not worried,” said Atiqul.

We are taking all kinds of preparations to deal with the situation, he said. Necessary food aid has already been provided.

The FFWC had earlier hinted that flooding could occur in some districts in the first week of September.

The four phases of floods last year caused a financial loss of nearly Tk 60 million to the country, according to government estimates.