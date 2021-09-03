Police arrest 7 for making counterfeit drugs in Demra factory
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Sep 2021 04:25 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2021 04:25 PM BdST
Detective police have arrested seven people on charges of making counterfeit versions of medicines typically used to treat different diseases, including COVID-19 and cancer.
The fake drugs were made in a factory Dhaka's Demra and then distributed across the country through a courier service, according to Additional Commissioner AKM Hafiz Akter.
People were duped into buying the knockoff drugs at a high price as it is quite difficult to differentiate them from the authentic ones, he said at a media briefing on Friday.
The arrestees are Tariqul Islam, Syed Ali Mamun, Saidul Islam, Monowar, Abdul Latif, Nazmul Dhali and Sagar Ahmed Milon.
Police arrested them following the raids in different parts of Dhaka and seized a large haul of the counterfeit versions of local and international drugs along with the machinery used to make them.
“Tariqul is the leader of the gang. He led the fake drug-making business with his henchmen Mamun and Saidul in a factory in Demra.”
Monowar and Latif used to supply foil paper to wrap the fake tablets and cylinders to keep the other medicines.
Nazmul ran a printing press in Fakirapul, where all the packaging, coating and labelling would be done.
The two other accomplices, Makhon and Zakir, would deliver the drugs to Imran in the Mitford Hospital area, who in turn used to market the fake medicines. From the local markets, the counterfeit drugs were distributed across the country through a courier service.
Police are yet to nab Makhon and Zakir.
- SC pardons lawyer Ashraf
- Instructed schools to reopen quickly: Hasina
- Sirajganj MP Hasibur Rahman Swapon dies
- Body of Biman pilot flown home from India
- Govt can procure 10m shots each month: PM
- ‘Abuse of power’: HC questions remands of Pori Moni
- BPC launches online hotel-motel booking
- Lowest daily virus deaths, cases since June
- Bangladesh to reopen all schools on Sept 12
- Govt sends CID official to retirement
- HC summons investigator in Pori Moni case
- Top court pardons a lawyer who made ‘offensive’ remarks on CJ
- In-person classes for medical students to begin Sept 13
- Hasina says she has instructed schools and colleges to reopen quickly
Most Read
- Bangladesh to reopen all schools on Sept 12
- Bleeding Padma Bank seeks ‘merger’ with state lender, regulators review plea
- Pori Moni’s message comes with heart symbols and spiteful word. Social media goes wild
- Mitsubishi Motors is set to build plant in Bangladesh
- HC summons investigator in Pori Moni case
- Emirates restricts travel to Dubai from Bangladesh over rapid PCR tests
- Government retires senior CID official Omar Faruque in ‘public interest’
- She’s the investor guru for online creators
- BRICS development bank admits Bangladesh as new member
- Pori Moni released from jail after nearly a month