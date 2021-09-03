Parliament weighs Bill on Special Security Force protection for Bangabandhu’s family
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Sep 2021 08:37 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2021 08:37 PM BdST
A draft law to ensure security of the family of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been placed in parliament.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, who also looks after Prime Minister’s Office-related issues in parliament, tabled the Special Security Force Bill 2021 on Friday.
It was forwarded to the standing committee on the law ministry for vetting.
The Special Security Force or SSF is run under an ordinance of 1986. The new Bill has been brought to repeal the ordinance passed during a military rule.
The Bill defines the family of Bangabandhu by his two daughters and their children, and in some cases spouses of children and grandchildren.
The provisions of the ordinance have also been kept in the draft law.
People declared very important by the government, and head of foreign states and governments will also get security under the law.
The prime minister will supervise and lead the force. An SSF member will have the powers equivalent to an officer-in-charge of a police station to conduct search, and detain or arrest a suspect.
The SSF will provide security to the president, the prime minister and the members of Bangabandhu’s family irrespective of their location.
Besides government agencies, the force will be able to seek help from private organisations for its work.
No matter what the 2009 Law to Protect Family Members of the Founding Father says, the SSF Bill will be prioritised once it is passed. The 2009 stipulated that the government will ensure lifelong security of the daughters of Bangabandhu and their children.
