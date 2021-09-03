Bangladesh to reopen all schools on Sept 12
Chandpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Sep 2021 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2021 01:33 PM BdST
Bangladesh is set to reopen all educational institutions across the country on Sept 12 after a year and a half of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The SSC and HSC exams will also go ahead as planned, Education Minister Dipu Moni said during a visit to Chandpur on Friday.
"We have already made arrangements for the reopening [of schools]. We have fixed Sept 12 [as the reopening date] in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," she said.
"Even after the educational institutions are reopened, the assignment process will continue."
All educational institutions throughout the country have been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.
The government has made several attempts to reopen schools, but have been thwarted in their efforts by fresh waves of infections. As such students have not been able to return to classrooms in a year and a half.
In the face of mounting pressure from many quarters to reopen educational institutions, the government said it was waiting for teachers and students to get vaccinated and for the pandemic to reach a ‘tolerable level’.
But now, most of the teachers have been vaccinated, while students aged at least 12 will also be brought under the immunisation programme, Dipu Moni told reporters.
Meanwhile, the SSC exams are scheduled to start in November, with the HSC tests taking place a month later in December.
- SC pardons lawyer Ashraf
- Instructed schools to reopen quickly: Hasina
- Sirajganj MP Hasibur Rahman Swapon dies
- Body of Biman pilot flown home from India
- Govt can procure 10m shots each month: PM
- ‘Abuse of power’: HC questions remands of Pori Moni
- BPC launches online hotel-motel booking
- Lowest daily virus deaths, cases since June
- Govt sends CID official to retirement
- HC summons investigator in Pori Moni case
- Top court pardons a lawyer who made ‘offensive’ remarks on CJ
- In-person classes for medical students to begin Sept 13
- Hasina says she has instructed schools and colleges to reopen quickly
- Sirajganj MP Hasibur Rahman Swapon dies in Turkey after contracting COVID
Most Read
- Emirates restricts travel to Dubai from Bangladesh over rapid PCR tests
- Pori Moni’s message comes with heart symbols and spiteful word. Social media goes wild
- HC summons investigator in Pori Moni case
- Bleeding Padma Bank seeks ‘merger’ with state lender, regulators review plea
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Mitsubishi Motors is set to build plant in Bangladesh
- She’s the investor guru for online creators
- BRICS development bank admits Bangladesh as new member
- Government retires senior CID official Omar Faruque in ‘public interest’
- Pori Moni released from jail after nearly a month