Bangladesh to reopen all schools on Sept 12

The SSC and HSC exams will also go ahead as planned, Education Minister Dipu Moni said during a visit to Chandpur on Friday.

"We have already made arrangements for the reopening [of schools]. We have fixed Sept 12 [as the reopening date] in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," she said.

"Even after the educational institutions are reopened, the assignment process will continue."

All educational institutions throughout the country have been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The government has made several attempts to reopen schools, but have been thwarted in their efforts by fresh waves of infections. As such students have not been able to return to classrooms in a year and a half.

In the face of mounting pressure from many quarters to reopen educational institutions, the government said it was waiting for teachers and students to get vaccinated and for the pandemic to reach a ‘tolerable level’.

But now, most of the teachers have been vaccinated, while students aged at least 12 will also be brought under the immunisation programme, Dipu Moni told reporters.

Meanwhile, the SSC exams are scheduled to start in November, with the HSC tests taking place a month later in December.