Sirajganj MP Hasibur Rahman Swapon dies in Turkey after contracting COVID
Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2021 11:14 AM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2021 11:36 AM BdST
Md Hasibur Rahman Swapon, a member of parliament and freedom fighter, has died in hospital care in Turkey. He was 67.
Sirajganj-6 MP Swapon had been hospitalised in Dhaka for some time after contracting COVID-19, Sirajganj Awami League Publicity Secretary Shamsuzzaman Alo told bdnews24.com.
Recently he was transferred to a hospital in Turkey for advanced treatment. He died there early on Thursday morning.
In addition to holding the parliamentary seat for Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur, Swapon was also the president of the upazila’s Awami League branch.
In a statement, President Md Abdul Hamid prayed for Swapon's departed soul and expressed his condolences to the family at his passing.
Swapon was born in 1954 in Dariapur Village in Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur. He was elected to parliament as a representative from Sirajganj three times.
In 1996, he was elected to the Seventh National Parliament from the then Sirajganj-7 seat as a member of the BNP.
He lost his post in parliament in 1998 when he left the BNP for the Awami League.
He was then appointed as state minister for industry under the Awami League government.
Swapon was elected from the Sirajganj-6 seat as a member of the Awami League in the 2014 and 2018 elections.
