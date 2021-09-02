Home > Bangladesh

Mortal remains of Biman pilot flown home from India

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Sep 2021 10:57 AM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2021 11:17 AM BdST

The body of Biman Bangladesh pilot Naushad Ataul Qayyum, who died while undergoing treatment in India after suffering a heart attack, has been brought back home.

A Biman flight carrying the mortal remains of Qayyum reached Dhaka airport at 9:15 am on Thursday, said Biman spokeswoman Tahera Khandaker.

Qayyum fell ill mid-air on his way back to Dhaka with 124 passengers on board from Muscat on Friday.

He was kept on life support at Kingsway Hospital for three days following an emergency landing in Nagpur. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday.

Qayyum had saved many lives in his career through safe landing during critical situations, said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali.

