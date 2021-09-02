Mortal remains of Biman pilot flown home from India

A Biman flight carrying the mortal remains of Qayyum reached Dhaka airport at 9:15 am on Thursday, said Biman spokeswoman Tahera Khandaker.

Qayyum fell ill mid-air on his way back to Dhaka with 124 passengers on board from Muscat on Friday.

He was kept on life support at Kingsway Hospital for three days following an emergency landing in Nagpur. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday.

Qayyum had saved many lives in his career through safe landing during critical situations, said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali.