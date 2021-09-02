In-person classes for medical students to begin Sept 13

"We have taken preparations to restart classes from the 13th. It can be adjusted by moving the date up or back by a day," the minister told journalists after attending a meeting at the Health Service Division.

The decision was taken after discussing the matter with all parties, including the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, the Bureau of Health Education, the Directorate General of Health Services, public and private medical colleges and the Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council, the health minister said.

"In-person classroom education has been put on hold for about one and a half years. Although some classes were taken online, the physical presence of students in classes is necessary for medical education. Or gaps will develop. We would not find any doctors. For this reason, we have come to the decision that physical classes are essential," Maleque said.

All kinds of medical, dental and nursing institutions will be opened. Initially, classes will only be for first, second and fifth-year medical students – for whom practical classes are essential. Eventually, classes for others batches will begin.

"Students in medical education must visit patients. First, they will visit non-COVID patients. Then they will go to COVID patients as well. Proper precautions will be taken for everything.”

“We will ensure that masks are worn, health guidelines and other protocols are followed when students start attending these classes," Maleque added.