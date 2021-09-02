HC summons investigator in Pori Moni case

The court has ordered the officer to appear in person on Sept 15 with the case docket. The officer has also been instructed to clarify and explain his position on why another remand petition was made for the actress.

The High Court has also ordered Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrates Mamunur Rashid and Atiqul Islam to submit an explanation to the court on what basis they approved the second and third rounds of remand against Pori Moni within 10 days.

If their explanation is unsatisfactory, the High Court has warned that it may summon the magistrates as well.

The High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar made the decision after hearing a motion challenging the magistrates’ decisions on bail petitions made by Pori Moni and the remand petitions against her.

More to follow