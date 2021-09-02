Government retires senior CID official Omar Faruque in ‘public interest’

In a notification issued on Thursday, the home ministry said the decision was taken in line with the Public Service Act as Faruque had already completed 25 years of service.

A government official is eligible for retirement after 25 years of service as per section 44 of the Act.

However, in Faruque's case, section 45 of the legislation was applied. The provision stipulates that the government may, in the public interest, send a public servant into retirement at any time after the completion of 25 years of service, without providing any reason, if it deems it necessary.

The reasons for Faruque's departure are yet to be revealed.

The CID is currently investigating the highly-publicised cases against actress Pori Moni, model Faria Mahbub Piasha, and businesswoman Helena Jahangir. Faruque was overseeing all three of these investigations.

"Not only these, but sir (Faruque) supervises all the cases that come to the CID," an additional superintendent of police, working at the department, told bdnews24.com.

A similar order was issued to send Superintendent of Police Mohammed Abdur Rahim to retirement as well.

Abdur Rahim was serving as the commander of Khagrachhari's 6th Armed Police Battalion.