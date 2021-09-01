TKS Healthcare: police unearth another COVID test fraud ring
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Sep 2021 08:44 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2021 08:44 PM BdST
Police have arrested three people for what the law enforcers say a massive bid to launch a fake coronavirus test scheme.
The accused forged a permission to run TKS Healthcare, and began setting up sample collection kiosks and recruitment exams across Bangladesh despite having been refused the health ministry’s permission, the police say.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch arrested Abdullah Alamin, Abul Hasan Tushar and Mohammad Shahin Mia at Tejgaon in Dhaka and Jhalakathi on Tuesday in a case filed with Shahbagh police.
Harunor Rashid, a joint commissioner of DMP’s DB, said at a news conference on Wednesday they seized computers, ID cards, visiting cards, tax certificate and fake appointment letters from the arrestees.
Tushar applied for permission to open the healthcare facility for collection of samples and run COID-19 tests on Jul 11 following Alamin’s advice after losing his job as a public relations officer of a private bank.
Although the health ministry refused his application, they circulated a forged permission and published job advertisement on Facebook one week later.
“They aimed to get rich in a short period by taking big loans from banks and deceiving people,” Harunor said.
They were also trying to establish seven other organisations, including a pharmaceutical company and a medical college, as part of their fraud scheme, he said.
The law enforcers last year arrested Regent Hospital boss Mohammad Shahed, and JKG Healthcare CEO Ariful Chaudhury and Ariful’s wife Dr Sabrina Sharmeen Husain on charges of issuing fake COVID reports without conducting tests.
- ‘Abuse of power’: HC questions remands of Pori Moni
- BPC launches online hotel-motel booking
- Lowest daily virus deaths, cases since June
- Death threats continue after Shahinuddin murder
- Pori Moni freed from jail after a month
- DU teachers, students to undergo dope tests
- Padma bridge hit: state minister smells foul play
- Pranab a 'true friend of Bangladesh': PM
- Bangladesh logs lowest virus deaths and cases in a day since June
- ‘Abuse of power’: HC questions continuous remand orders against Pori Moni
- Family says death threats continue months after Shahinuddin’s killing
- DU students to undergo dope tests
- Pori Moni released from jail after nearly a month
- As another ferry hits Padma Bridge, state minister suspects foul play
Most Read
- Pori Moni released from jail after nearly a month
- Let’s make Bangladesh a global hub of connectivity, says Hasina
- Bangladesh to complete first dosing of Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine by Sept 9
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- ‘Abuse of power’: HC questions continuous remand orders against Pori Moni
- India announces first formal meeting with Taliban
- Tamim Iqbal drops out of T20 World Cup
- 'No example' of Ziaur Rahman firing a shot at Pakistani forces: Hasina
- As another ferry hits Padma Bridge, state minister suspects foul play
- Prof Saleheen Qadri, known for his research in industrial microbiology, dies at 73