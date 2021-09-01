TKS Healthcare: police unearth another COVID test fraud ring 

The accused forged a permission to run TKS Healthcare, and began setting up sample collection kiosks and recruitment exams across Bangladesh despite having been refused the health ministry’s permission, the police say.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch arrested Abdullah Alamin, Abul Hasan Tushar and Mohammad Shahin Mia at Tejgaon in Dhaka and Jhalakathi on Tuesday in a case filed with Shahbagh police.

Harunor Rashid, a joint commissioner of DMP’s DB, said at a news conference on Wednesday they seized computers, ID cards, visiting cards, tax certificate and fake appointment letters from the arrestees.

Tushar applied for permission to open the healthcare facility for collection of samples and run COID-19 tests on Jul 11 following Alamin’s advice after losing his job as a public relations officer of a private bank.

Although the health ministry refused his application, they circulated a forged permission and published job advertisement on Facebook one week later.

“They aimed to get rich in a short period by taking big loans from banks and deceiving people,” Harunor said.

They were also trying to establish seven other organisations, including a pharmaceutical company and a medical college, as part of their fraud scheme, he said.

The law enforcers last year arrested Regent Hospital boss Mohammad Shahed, and JKG Healthcare CEO Ariful Chaudhury and Ariful’s wife Dr Sabrina Sharmeen Husain on charges of issuing fake COVID reports without conducting tests.