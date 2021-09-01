Pori Moni released from jail after nearly a month
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Sep 2021 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2021 11:56 AM BdST
Actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known by her screen name Pori Moni, has been released from jail nearly a month after her arrest in a narcotics case.
She was freed from the Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison around 9:30 am on Wednesday morning, said Jail Supervisor Halima Akhtar.
The actress was arrested on Aug 4 after the Rapid Action Battalion conducted a raid at her home in Dhaka’s Banani. The following day she was accused in a narcotics case filed at Banani Police Station.
She finally received bail in the case on Tuesday. Since then, news of her pending release has drawn people and the media to the gates of the prison.
Pori Moni’s bail documents arrived at the jail around 10 am and the processing was completed around 9:30 am, after which she was released, the prison superintendent said.
Around 8:15 am, her lawyers Nilanjana Rifat Surovi and Khalu Md Jashimuddin brought some of the actress’s loved ones to the prison gates.
As Pori Moni exited the prison and boarded a car, she waved to the gathered crowd. She also peeked out through the sunroof of the car, wearing a white shawl wrapped around her head.
