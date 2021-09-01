Pori Moni released from jail after nearly a month

She was freed from the Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison around 9:30 am on Wednesday morning, said Jail Supervisor Halima Akhtar.

The actress was arrested on Aug 4 after the Rapid Action Battalion conducted a raid at her home in Dhaka’s Banani. The following day she was accused in a narcotics case filed at Banani Police Station.

The CID received three rounds of remand, totalling seven days, to interrogate Pori Moni over the case. After the remand terms expired on Aug 21, she was ordered to Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison by the court.

She finally received bail in the case on Tuesday. Since then, news of her pending release has drawn people and the media to the gates of the prison.

Pori Moni’s bail documents arrived at the jail around 10 am and the processing was completed around 9:30 am, after which she was released, the prison superintendent said.

Around 8:15 am, her lawyers Nilanjana Rifat Surovi and Khalu Md Jashimuddin brought some of the actress’s loved ones to the prison gates.

Nilanjana told reporters that Pori Moni would not be giving a statement to the media during her release and would, instead, speak with them once she returned to Dhaka and rested.

As Pori Moni exited the prison and boarded a car, she waved to the gathered crowd. She also peeked out through the sunroof of the car, wearing a white shawl wrapped around her head.