Govt has moves to secure 10m COVID shots each month: Hasina

Asked about the ongoing vaccination, Hasina told parliament on Wednesday that more than 26 million people had been fully vaccinated until Aug 30.

The country currently has over 11.8 million doses in stock amid continuing efforts to procure and provide free vaccines to the public, she said.

“Measures have been taken to get more than 10 million doses of vaccine every month. According to Sinopharm's schedule, 60 million vaccines will be available every month from October to December. ”

Highlighting the steps taken to secure adequate coronavirus vaccines, the prime minister said her government has been in touch with all the vaccine manufacturing companies around the world.

"We got a response from the Serum Institute of India and made advance payments in a deal to bring 30 million vaccine doses."

"There was no response [at the time] from other manufacturing companies. We later heard from China's Sinopharm and Russia's Sputnik-V and immediately took the initiative [to get the vaccines]. In the meantime, there has been an agreement with Sinopharm and a memorandum of understanding to produce its vaccine locally. ”

The government has so far approved the emergency use of eight coronavirus vaccines.

Bangladesh began its mass vaccination drive in February using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.

But the campaign hit a snag in April after India halted exports of vaccines, with the country having only received 7 million doses from Serum Institute.

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, produced at the Seram Institute of India, has so far received 6 million doses, despite Bangladesh's bid to buy 30 million doses.

The vaccination drive was once again up and running following the arrival of Sinopharm vaccines from China along with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines under the COVAX initiative.