Family says death threats continue months after Shahinuddin’s killing

Mainuddin, Shahinuddin’s elder brother, says he has received several death threats in the four and a half months since his brother’s murder.

Police, however, said they have not received any complaints of death threats from Mainuddin. But the Shahinuddin murder case is being prepared for legal proceedings, they said.

On May 16, 34-year-old Shahinuddin was hacked to death at Road 32 of Pallabi Section 12 in front of his child. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The law enforcers arrested 14 people, including former Lakshmipur MP MA Awal over the murder. Two other murder suspects were killed in an alleged crossfire.

A dispute over land led to the murder of Shahinuddin, the family said, adding there had been court cases related to that plot.

The only way to the disputed land in Alinagar meanders through the Mirpur Ceramics area, with the Mirpur DOHS to its north and National Housing, a residential project under construction for government officials, to the south. A few acres of open land stand in the middle. Some new signboards have been erected on that land over the past few months and they state the new claimants’ names.

Now a banner of a "shrine" hangs across the tin-roofed structure that housed the office of Haveli Property, owned by former MP MA Awal. Mainuddin has taken over the shed and set up the shrine signboard, claiming the place as theirs. The sign for a religious preacher’s shrine has been put up to keep people away from the land, he said.

Mainuddin alleges that all the other new signboards were put up by MP Awal’s associates using different names in an attempt to grab land. Some among them had bought land from Haveli Properties.

According to Mainuddin, the land belongs to his grandfather and was acquired by the government in the 1970s. A large part of the land has been used to develop the DOHS neighbourhood.

Now, another part of it is being used to construct residences for the government officials. Mainuddin’s family went to MP Awal seeking help to free the land situated in the middle from government acquisition. Some cases were filed over the issue as well. MP Awal, however, kept on selling the lands through his Haveli Properties despite assuring them that he would save their land, said Mainuddin. That land is still not free from the government’s control and other buyers are now trying to get hold of it.

“We can’t even demand the return of our land because we are busy trying to protect our lives. Awal’s brother-in-law has named me in an extortion and vandalism case. He also threatened to kill me in the crossfire,” said Mainuddin.

“After my brother was murdered, some of Awal’s accomplices were sent to jail, but the rest of them are free. I am afraid to leave home.”

Mainuddin’s mother, Aklima Begum, has lost one son and constantly worries about the other.

“They have killed one of my sons. Now Awal’s aides are saying they will kill the other. I want justice and protection from the government,” she said.

When asked if they had informed the police about death threats, Aklima said police were aware of the issue, but they have yet to file a general diary.

A case over extortion and vandalising MP Awal’s office has been filed against six people, including Mainuddin, said Pallabi Police Station chief Parvez Islam. All of the accused are out on bail, he said.

Police have not received any complaints of Mainuddin and his mother receiving death threats, the OC said.

He also denied having heard about Mainuddin getting threats of ‘being killed in crossfire’.’

“Who threatened to kill them? They haven’t informed me of anything. There’s a dispute over land. As MP Awal is in jail now, Mainuddin and his other opponents are trying to grab his office and land. We have heard this as well,” said Parvez.

As many as 14 people accused of Shahinuddin’s murder have been arrested, said Deputy Commissioner Manas Kumar Poddar of Detective Police. The post-mortem report has been delivered and the investigation is almost complete, he said.

They were not informed that Aklima and her son were getting death threats, the deputy commissioner said. “I’ll ask them about it."

There have been no complaints about the jailed suspects threatening to kill the plaintiff’s family, the DB official said.