DU students to undergo dope tests
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Sep 2021 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2021 03:41 PM BdST
Dhaka University authorities have decided to conduct dope tests on students at the university.
A committee has been formed to formulate a policy in this regard and has named Dhaka Medical College Principal Dr Titu Miah as its convener.
The decision was taken in principle at a syndicate meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday, said Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, pro-vice chancellor (education).
“Now, the committee will formulate policies on the process, facilities, and its implementation,” Prof Maksud told bdnews24.com.
Prof Titu Mia said, “The university does not have the ability to conduct dope tests now as it will require equipment and manpower.”
A committee is trying to work out whether the tests will be conducted at the university or at another institute, he said.
The tests will be carried out during the recruitment of teachers and admission of new students to the university every year, said Titu.
"Students can be tested once every year in phases. The university will make a decision on the matter as per its ability.”
The parliamentary standing committee on home affairs has called for dope testing at all levels to identify drug addicts.
At a meeting of the committee on Sunday, government officials and employees were urged to undergo dope testing once every year as well as students in colleges and universities.
