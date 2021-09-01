Bangladesh logs lowest virus deaths and cases in a day since June
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Sep 2021 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2021 06:14 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 79 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, the lowest since Jun 26, taking the total toll to 26,274.
Another 3,062 new cases were detected in the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, the lowest since Jun 19, taking the total caseload to 1,503,680, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 28 fatalities and 1,644 infections. Chattogram tallied 23 deaths and 554 cases.
Nationwide, another 5,999 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,431,984.
As many as 30,294 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 10.11 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.23 percent and the mortality rate at 1.75 percent.
Globally, over 217.77 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.52 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
