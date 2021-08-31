Xulhaz murder convicts defiant and unrepentant in court

While in the dock the convicts even misbehaved with police when they tried to handcuff them.

Judge Mojibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal delivered the verdict on Tuesday, sentencing six suspects in the murder to death.

They are Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haque, a sacked army officer, Akram Hossain, Mozammel Hossain alias Saimon, Arafat Rahman, Sheikh Abdullah and Asadullah.

Among the convicts, Zia and Akram are currently on the run, while Mozammel, Arafat, Abdullah and Asadullah were all in court to hear the verdict.

The absconding Sabbirul Hoque Chowdhury and Moulana Zunaid Ahmed were acquitted of involvement in the killings.

As members of the banned militant outfit Ansar-al-Islam, all six convicts have played a key role in the killings of Xulhaz and Tonoy, the judge said in the verdict.

“That is why all six convicts deserve the same punishment. If they live, all members of Ansar-al-Islam will be motivated to commit such crimes. Therefore, the convicts deserve no sympathy.”

“The worldly judiciary is beneath us,” said Arafat from the dock, after hearing the verdict.

“Alhamdullilah. To us, this verdict is a success. And we will be successful in the afterlife too,” said Asadullah, another convict.

All four convicts present in the court protested when police took them to the dock and tried to handcuff them, saying that ‘it doesn’t even follow worldly laws’. They then asked if human rights and freedom of expression do not apply to militants.

Xulhaz Mannan was hacked to death inside his flat in Kalabagan along with Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy in 2016.

The attack was one of a series of militant-linked assassinations of secular activists and religious minorities, and claimed by the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Investigations found Islamist militants responsible for the killings of Xulhaz and Tonoy.

Inspector Muhammad Monirul Islam of the police Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit pressed charges against eight people in 2019.

The trial began on Nov 19 last year and the verdict was announced after nine months.