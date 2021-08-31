Lawyer hopeful of Pori Moni’s release from jail on bail Tuesday
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Aug 2021 07:38 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2021 07:38 PM BdST
Pori Moni’s lawyer Md Mojibur Rahman hopes that the actress, who finally secured bail in a drug-related case 26 days after her apprehension, will be released from jail on Tuesday.
“There is no obstacle to her release as the actress is not named in any other cases,” Rahman said.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judges' Court's Judge KM Imrul Kayesh granted interim bail to the actress on Tuesday, saying the order will remain effective until the filing of charges in the case filed against her with Banani Police Station.
However, Pori Moni was not brought to the court for the hearing. She was kept in Kashimpur jail in Gazipur.
Actress Pori Moni was sent back to jail by a court at the end of her third remand term in a drug-related case on Saturday, Aug 21, 2021.
The Rapid Action Battalion raided Pori Moni's home in Banani on Aug 4. The elite force filed a narcotics case against her a day after her apprehension.
Since then, law enforcers were granted three rounds of remand to interrogate the actress over the drugs case. The judge sent her back to jail on Aug 21 after she was brought to court at the end of the third spell of questioning.
On Aug 22, when Pori Moni’s lawyers moved the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judges’ Court for bail in a narcotics case, the judge set Sept 13 for the hearing.
The hearing was rescheduled after the High Court asked the court to hold it without delay.
