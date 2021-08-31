Families of LGBT activist Xulhaz, friend Tonoy demand death penalties for the killers

Xulhaz’s elder brother Minhaz Mannan Emon, a former director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, said: “We want a fair trial. The accused will be delivered death penalty, that is what we're hoping.”

Judge Mojibur Rahman of Dhaka's Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal court will deliver the verdict around 11am on Tuesday, having finished hearing arguments from the prosecution and the defence on Aug 23.

On Apr 25 in 2016, Xulhaz was hacked to death inside his flat at Kalabagan along with Tonoy.

The attack was one of a series of militant-linked assassinations of secular activists and religious minorities and claimed by the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). Investigations found Islamist militants responsible for the killings of Xulhaz and Tonoy.

Along with Zia, an Islamist militant leader, charges were pressed against Akram Hossain, Sabbirul Hoque Chowdhury, Moulana Zunaid Ahmed, Mozammel Hossain alias Saimon, Arafat Rahman, Sheikh Abdullah, and Asadullah.

Among them, Zia, Akram, Sabbirul and Junaid are on the run. Zia, Mozammel, Arafat and Akram were also accused in the case filed over the murder of writer and blogger Avijit Roy.

The investigators reported that all of them are members of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam.

Among them, Zia, Akram, Mozammel and Sheikh Abdullah were condemned to death for the murder of publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan in 2015

ARGUMENTS

Public Prosecutor Golam Sarwar Khan Zakir of the Anti-terrorism Tribunal argued for the state. Advocate Nazrul Islam and Khairul Islam Liton represented the four behind bars while state lawyer Md Zakir Hossain stood for those on the run.

“We've succeeded in proving the charges against the accused. We're hoping that the court will deliver the capital punishment,” said Sarwar.

Advocate Khairul said, “My client was forcefully remanded twice for confessional statements under section 164. Four of the eight defendants have made confessions under section 164. Charges from other cases were incorporated into this one. Everything happened outside the bounds of law.”

The other lawyer of the defendants, Nazrul said, “My clients're completely innocent. They're in no way involved with this incident. They're not at the scene of the incident. They've been wrongfully implicated in this case. I believe that they'll be acquitted.”

Xulhaz was a cousin of Education Minister and ruling Awami League leader Dipu Moni.

An international relations graduate from the Dhaka University, the 35-year-old had joined the US embassy in 2007 before taking up what would turn out to be his last assignment at the USAID.

He also edited 'Roopbaan', Bangladesh’s first LGBT magazine.

Tonoy, 26, was involved with the Lok Natyadal theatre group. He taught drama to children at an organisation called 'Peoples Theatre'.

Xulhaz lived with his mother on the second floor of a six-storey building - Acchia Nibas at Lake Circus Road. On the day of the murder, several young men sporting T-shirts stormed their home around 5pm.

The guard let them through as they told him that they were there to deliver a parcel. Xulhaz answered the door and upon seeing who were standing outside, he immediately tried to slam the door shut.

As the men attempted to force their way in, the guard, Parvez Molla, tried to stop them, but they managed to get in and kill Xulhaz and Tonoy.

The onlookers recounted the assailants firing their guns and shouting “Allahu Akbar” before fleeing.

A policeman, “Momtaz”, was wounded when he got in their way. The sub-inspector in charge of security of Kalabagan area managed to snatch a bag away from one of the perpetrators and recover a pistol, a locally made firearm, bullets and a mobile phone.

Minhaz Mannan started a case accusing some five to six unknown individuals that night with the Kalabagan police.

Shamim Ahmed, another SI of Kalabagan police, initiated another case over the assault on “Momtaz" and the recovery of weapons. The case filed under the Arms Act is currently under investigation.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at that time, Md Masudur Rahman had said at a press briefing in May that the counterterrorism unit found 13 people linked with the murders but the full names and addresses of those apart from the eight mentioned in the chargesheet could not be confirmed.