As another ferry hits Padma Bridge, state minister suspects foul play
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Aug 2021 11:37 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2021 11:37 PM BdST
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury believes a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' is at play after another ferry reportedly struck a pier of the Padma Bridge on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Khalid said he has alerted the country's intelligence agencies about the matter.
"The matter needs to be thoroughly investigated so that the truth can be uncovered.”
A ferry named 'Bir Shreshtha Jahangir' slammed into a span between pier No. 2 and 3 of the bridge after leaving the Shimulia terminal on Tuesday morning. The vessel's mast was damaged in the collision.
“We heard about the collision in the morning. But there was no sign of a collision at the scene. But then I saw a video in which the mast hits the bridge and falls down.
"It (mast) is said to be made of iron. Iron will not fall or bend but it will graze [the structure]. But there is no sign of scraping. So why is this making the news? This also needs to be investigated. I'd be glad to be proved wrong as that would mean there's no conspiracy."
The state minister also drew attention to the fact that the bridge's spans are high enough to negate the possibility of collisions with water vessels. "This is another question we have. The Padma Bridge has been designed in such a way that there should not be any collision with the upper span."
The BIWTA had asked for the bridge to be 18 metres above the Padma's water level, Khalid said.
"The bridge authorities added an additional 0.5 metres in height with the future in mind. The way the Padma Bridge has been built, such a collision should not cause any damage to the bridge."
But such instances are a blow to morale, with many taking to social media to accuse the shipping ministry of 'betraying trust', according to Khalid.
Earlier, the authorities barred heavy vessels from sailing under the Padma Bridge after several ferries collided with the structure in the space of a few weeks.
