'A true friend of Bangladesh': Hasina pays homage to Pranab Mukherjee
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Aug 2021 10:39 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2021 10:42 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has hailed Pranab Mukherjee as an inspiration for the coming generations in the subcontinent while underscoring the former Indian president's steadfast support for Bangladesh's independence struggle.
In a video message to mark Mukherjee's first death anniversary on Tuesday, Hasina said the passing of India's ‘first Bengali president' has created a vacuum in the region's intellectual as well as political spheres.
Mukherjee died in hospital care at the age of 84 last year after testing positive for COVID-19.
A towering statesman, Mukherjee led some of India's most important ministries before being sworn in as the 13th president in 2012.
"It was hard to pass a year without Pranab dada. He was a true friend of Bangladesh and a great political icon of the subcontinent," said Hasina.
In recognition of his contributions to Bangladesh's cause, Mukherjee had also been conferred with the 'Bangladesh Liberation War Award' in 2013.
In his six-decade political career, Mukherjee held various positions for the governments led by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.
"Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee had a colourful political career and he was known for his extraordinary wisdom, far-sightedness and visionary leadership," said Hasina
"With his versatile talents, he efficiently managed important ministries like Finance, Defence and External Affairs of the Government of India. His extraordinary qualities eventually led him to become the first citizen of the country and the first Bangalee president of India."
The Bangladesh leader also shed light on the personal toll of losing someone she had regarded as a 'guardian'. "His departure was a personal loss for me and my family, and I will continue to miss him and his affection."
"I myself had close personal relations and very fond memories with him and his wife Shubra Mukherjee, who was from Bangladesh. Pranab dada and Shubra didi had deep affection for me and my sister Rehana.
"They remained beside us as guardians and family friends during our difficult days in India after the assassination of my parents along with 18 other close family members on Aug 15, 1975."
- No remorse from Xulhaz murder convicts
- Actress Pori Moni gets bail
- Firdausi Qadri gets Ramon Magsaysay Award
- 6 to die for murders of Xulhaz, Tonoy
- Security beefed up ahead of Xulhaz murder verdict
- Prayers for end to pandemic on Janmashtami
- Biman pilot Nawshad dies in hospital
- How AUW students were evacuated from Afghanistan
- Lawyer hopeful of Pori Moni’s release from jail on bail Tuesday
- Xulhaz murder convicts defiant and unrepentant in court
- Actress Pori Moni gets bail after weeks in police custody, jail in drugs case
- Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri receives Ramon Magsaysay Award for contributions to vaccines
- Court sentences six to death for murders of LGBT activist Xulhaz, friend Tonoy
- Police tighten security ahead of Xulhaz murder verdict
Most Read
- Let’s make Bangladesh a global hub of connectivity, says Hasina
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Actress Pori Moni gets bail after weeks in police custody, jail in drugs case
- Court sentences six to death for murders of LGBT activist Xulhaz, friend Tonoy
- Zia's grave will be removed from parliament premises: minister
- Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri receives Ramon Magsaysay Award for contributions to vaccines
- Bangladesh COVID caseload crosses 1.5 million, 86 deaths in a day
- Xulhaz murder convicts defiant and unrepentant in court
- An unceremonious end, and a shrouded beginning
- Families of LGBT activist Xulhaz, friend Tonoy demand death penalties for the killers