'A true friend of Bangladesh': Hasina pays homage to Pranab Mukherjee

In a video message to mark Mukherjee's first death anniversary on Tuesday, Hasina said the passing of India's ‘first Bengali president' has created a vacuum in the region's intellectual as well as political spheres.

Mukherjee died in hospital care at the age of 84 last year after testing positive for COVID-19.

A towering statesman, Mukherjee led some of India's most important ministries before being sworn in as the 13th president in 2012.

"It was hard to pass a year without Pranab dada. He was a true friend of Bangladesh and a great political icon of the subcontinent," said Hasina.

Highlighting Mukherjee's 'deep love' for Bangladesh and her nation's gratitude to him, Hasina added: "As a young MP, he took bold initiatives for our support and tabled a motion in Rajya Sabha in June 1971 for the recognition of Bangladesh. Pranab Mukherjee had enormous respect and deep regards for our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

In recognition of his contributions to Bangladesh's cause, Mukherjee had also been conferred with the 'Bangladesh Liberation War Award' in 2013.

In his six-decade political career, Mukherjee held various positions for the governments led by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

"Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee had a colourful political career and he was known for his extraordinary wisdom, far-sightedness and visionary leadership," said Hasina

"With his versatile talents, he efficiently managed important ministries like Finance, Defence and External Affairs of the Government of India. His extraordinary qualities eventually led him to become the first citizen of the country and the first Bangalee president of India."

The Bangladesh leader also shed light on the personal toll of losing someone she had regarded as a 'guardian'. "His departure was a personal loss for me and my family, and I will continue to miss him and his affection."

"I myself had close personal relations and very fond memories with him and his wife Shubra Mukherjee, who was from Bangladesh. Pranab dada and Shubra didi had deep affection for me and my sister Rehana.

"They remained beside us as guardians and family friends during our difficult days in India after the assassination of my parents along with 18 other close family members on Aug 15, 1975."