‘Show source of income’: Bangladesh making guidelines on setting up worship, funeral places
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2021 12:29 AM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2021 12:29 AM BdST
The Bangladesh government is making guidelines on setting up places of worship or funeral, such as mosque, temple, graveyard and crematorium.
People or organisations must show the source of their income and take permission from local authorities to set up mosques or temples, according to the proposed guidelines.
The proposal says the privately initiated religious sites cannot be built in a “competitive manner”, and not on government land. The Union Parishad will have to be informed if the council’s area master plan is not prepared yet.
Moshiur Rahman Ranga, a member of the parliamentary committee, said they asked the ministry to constitute a committee to finalise the guidelines in consultation with the religious affairs ministry.
