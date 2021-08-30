Hindus pray for end to pandemic on Janmashtami
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2021 04:16 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2021 04:16 PM BdST
Hindus in Bangladesh are praying for relief from the COVID pandemic and the welfare and well-being of the nation, as they celebrate Janmashtami festival.
The celebration of Janmashtami, the birth of the Hindu deity Sri Krishna, kicked off on Monday morning through rituals. Devotees believe that Sri Krishna appeared as an incarnation on Earth to establish love, truth and justice as part of Hinduism.
The Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Dhaka Mahanagar Puja Udjapan Committee organised various programmes to mark the day. However, this year the traditional Mangal Shobhajatra, special procession will not be held due to an upsurge in coronavirus cases.
“We’re celebrating Janmashtami while strictly maintaining the health protocols. No Mangal Shobhajatra is taking place this year, following the government’s orders,” said Nirmal Chaterjee, general secretary of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad.
“According to the Hindu religion, Lord Krishna appears in every age on Earth to end evil and protect religion and the righteous,” said Kajal Devnath, former president of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad.
“We’re celebrating Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Sri Krishna, who appeared on Earth in different forms in different ages,” said Swami Tapanananda Giri Maharaj, principal of Shankar Monastery and Mission in Sitakunda, Chattogram.
“The scripture we recite today contains his messages,” he said, adding that the congregation are praying for an end to the pandemic.
