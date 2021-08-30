‘Grace under pressure': How AUW students were evacuated from Afghanistan
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2021 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2021 02:11 PM BdST
It was an ordeal that succeeded only after two gruelling but failed attempts with the Afghan students of the Asian University for Women huddled in a convoy of seven buses for forty straight hours.
Kamal Ahmad, the founder and trustee of AUW, wrote a note narrating the evacuation efforts in the wake of the Taliban takeover.
The students and alumni boarded US military planes and safely reached bases in the Middle East, according to the note shared on Twitter on Monday.
There were two previous attempts at the evacuation that failed and left students huddled in seven buses for 40 hours, Ahmad said, but the latest effort was successful thanks to the help of ‘an extraordinary group of people’.
In particular, he mentioned Afghan student leader Sepehra Azami, the AUW Class of 2022 and six others who supported them in their coordination and communication.
They showed a measure of competence, tenacity, and what Ernest Hemingway described as ‘grace under pressure’, Ahmad said.
“The future in Afghanistan may now appear withdrawn but it cannot be relinquished,” Ahmad said.
“We pledge to continue to support that vision of another Afghanistan that has eluded us till now but Inshallah will one day be realised. It is because of these women, like Sepehra and the others whom AUW has helped educate over the years, that that day must come and shall come.”
The Taliban, a hardline Islamist faction, swiftly took control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops from the country.
Their return to power has stirred memories of repressive regimes of the past that banned women from work, girls from school and enforced a harsh version of Islamic law in the country, and has raised international concern.
The Taliban, for their part, have been giving assurances of a softer stance on women’s issues. They have vowed to “respect people’s rights”, stating they girls would be free to attend school and women will be allowed to work ‘within the framework of Sharia law’.
However, on Aug 24, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid urged women to stay home because some of their militant forces had ‘not been trained not to hurt them’.
He called it a “temporary” policy intended to protect women until the Taliban could ensure their safety.
“We are worried our forces who are new and have not been yet trained very well may mistreat women,” Mujahid said. “We don’t want our forces, God forbid, to harm or harass women.”
Mujahid said that women should stay home “until we have a new procedure”.
