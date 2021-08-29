Let’s make Bangladesh a global hub of connectivity, says Hasina

“We want to turn Bangladesh into a global hub of connectivity, to take advantage of its geographical location and financially benefit our country,” Hasina said, while inaugurating the extension work of Cox’s Bazar Airport runway via video conference on Sunday.

The project will complete a 10,700 feet runway, the longest in Bangladesh. Some 1,300 feet of it will be built on land reclaimed from the sea.

The Tk 15.68 billion project is funded by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh. Chinese company ChanXiang Yachang Water Engineering Bureau and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation will jointly handle the construction.

After land acquisition on the Moheshkhali Channel, an embankment will be made with blocks and GO tubes. Then sand dredged from the sea will be used to reclaim land. The runway will be built on that reclaimed land through piling. Finally, the shape of the runway will be outlined by stone boulders.

The government is trying to expand international aviation routes from Bangladesh, the prime minister said, adding that Bangladesh now has planes like “Dreamliners” to operate long-haul flights to New York, Toronto and Sydney.

“We also need to enhance our connectivity with countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia. Better connectivity with Southeast Asian countries will expand our trade and business.”

"We shouldn't focus only on Western countries, but also ensure that our Biman Bangladesh Airlines fly to other friendly nations in the future," she said.

Hasina said her government has been working to develop all airports in the country and has plans to do more in the future.

"We're planning to develop Saidpur Airport further and make it a regional airport so that neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal and some Indian states can use it. Sylhet Airport is already an international airport, which can be used by different states in India including Meghalaya and Assam. Tripura and other Indian states can use Chattogram Airport, an international airport."

“This is how we plan to nurture regional cooperation and develop and modernise (our airports),” Hasina said.

She urged the Biman Bangladesh Airlines officials to run the enterprise with skill and integrity and ensure the airline maintains international standards, including on civil aviation security. She mentioned that the construction of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is continuing as part of modernisation work on the airport.

The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was fond of Cox's Bazar and he always took his family there once a year for a vacation when he was not in prison, said Hasina, his daughter.

"We've a number of plans (for the airports), especially for Cox's Bazar. Cox's Bazar will be a major tourist location with all the amenities of a modern city and the world's longest natural sea beach. We'll develop Cox's Bazar further.”

"We have gathered here today for the expansion work on the runway at Cox's Bazar Airport. We want to expand it in such a way that enables the biggest planes to land here and refuel," Hasina said.

"We'll rebuild Cox's Bazar into a modern, international tourism centre, so everyone can come and enjoy the beauty of Bangladesh. And it will also bring us financial benefits."

RECLAIMED LAND FROM SEA

Some parts of the Cox's Bazar Airport runway will be built on reclaimed land from sea, which is a new development, the prime minister said. She thanked those working on the runway expansion project braving the odds.

"Many people were reluctant to do the project and raised objections against it. And then there are some environmentalists who jump to conclusions without understanding the issues at play,” Hasina said.

"I believe that we have progressed one step further in fulfilling our commitment to the people through this project," she said.

The new runway, made using new technology, will be an interesting sight and many people would come to visit the runway itself, she said.

The prime minister expressed her hope that the project would be completed by the deadline.

Hasina highlighted her government's efforts to develop the aviation sector in Bangladesh, including purchase of new modern airplanes. She also mentioned the poor condition of the national airlines before her government came to power.

"Most of the planes had water leakage issues and no entertainment system available. I used to tell our pilots that they deserved a special award for being able to fly such dilapidated planes. They were so skilled."

Hasina said she listened to the pilots to learn about their troubles whenever she took a Biman flight.

"As many as 10 million Bangladeshi people live abroad. They want to fly on our national carrier, no matter how troublesome it is. I take a Biman flight whenever it's possible and I have had bitter experiences as well. But every time I feel that I am flying on our own plane, and that is great happiness," she said.

To ensure that no one has a poor experience when flying with Biman Bangladesh Airlines, her government has added 16 new planes, including ‘Dreamliners’ from Boeing, to the fleet.