Chhatra League ‘attacks’ Chhatra Dal procession at Dhaka University
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Aug 2021 01:31 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2021 01:31 PM BdST
The Chhatra Dal claims that the Chhatra League launched a motorcycle attack on a protest march calling for the release of the BNP student organisation’s leaders from jail.
At least 10 Chhatra Dal activists were injured in the attack, the student organisation said. The wounded have been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Chhatra Dal President Fazlur Rahman Khokon claimed the attack took place at Mishuk Munier Square next to Dhaka University’s Shamsun Nahar Hall around 10 am on Sunday and was led by Chhatra League General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya.
“We marched from the Shaheed Minar area to Dhaka University’s Shamsun Nahar Hall when we were chased by Chhatra League activists on motorcycles,” he said.
“Over 10 of our activists, including Dhaka University Branch Member Secretary Amanullah Aman were injured in the attack. Aman is in critical condition and is under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” Khokon said.
“The Chhatra League was distributing aid among labourers today. After we finished our programme, we passed by the protest march and heard the noise of an ambulance or something like that. They got scared and fled. Now they’re blaming the Chhatra League.”
- Birth certificates without registration
- 634,900 more vaccine doses arrive from Japan
- 12 Bangladeshis returning home from Afghanistan
- RAB busts carjacking gang
- 80 virus deaths in a day, lowest count in 9 weeks
- Rising rivers raise fear of worsening floods
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of metro rail
- Biman jet arrives in Dhaka after Nagpur landing
- Birth certificates issued online in Chattogram when registration was suspended
- Japan sends 634,900 more doses of Oxford COVID vaccine to Bangladesh
- 12 Bangladeshis returning home from Afghanistan
- How carjackers deal with stolen vehicles
- Bangladesh logs 80 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in 9 weeks
- Bangladesh braces for worsening floods as rivers rise amid heavy rain
Most Read
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Troubled online marketplace Evaly ‘forcing’ workers out
- ADB approves $1.78 billion in loans to improve transport, trade in Bangladesh
- Messi, Mbappé and running out the clock
- Heavily fortified CIA base in Kabul has been destroyed
- Bangladesh logs 80 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in 9 weeks
- Birth certificates issued online in Chattogram when registration was suspended
- 12 Bangladeshis returning home from Afghanistan
- 29% of businesses paid bribes for pandemic support: survey
- The rise and fall of the world’s ride-hailing giant