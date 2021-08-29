Chhatra League ‘attacks’ Chhatra Dal procession at Dhaka University

At least 10 Chhatra Dal activists were injured in the attack, the student organisation said. The wounded have been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Chhatra Dal President Fazlur Rahman Khokon claimed the attack took place at Mishuk Munier Square next to Dhaka University’s Shamsun Nahar Hall around 10 am on Sunday and was led by Chhatra League General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya.

The Chhatra Dal had organised the demonstration to protest the arrests of Organising Secretary Saif Mahmud Jewel and Assistant Organising Secretary Mashiur Rahman Rony and demand their release. Central Chhatra Dal leaders also took part in the protest.

“We marched from the Shaheed Minar area to Dhaka University’s Shamsun Nahar Hall when we were chased by Chhatra League activists on motorcycles,” he said.

“Over 10 of our activists, including Dhaka University Branch Member Secretary Amanullah Aman were injured in the attack. Aman is in critical condition and is under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” Khokon said.

Chhatra League leader Lekhak Bhattacharya denied the allegation that his men assaulted the protesters, while he was inside a car. "None of the Chhatra League members attacked the Chhatra Dal. This is pure propaganda – an attempt to blame the Chhatra League," he said.

“The Chhatra League was distributing aid among labourers today. After we finished our programme, we passed by the protest march and heard the noise of an ambulance or something like that. They got scared and fled. Now they’re blaming the Chhatra League.”