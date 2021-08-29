Biman pilot, whose illness forced emergency landing, is on life support 

He was undergoing treatment at Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur, Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker said on Sunday. Biman sent a senior official from its New Delhi office to Nagpur to look after Captain Nawshad on Friday.

Nawshad was on ventilation support at the hospital. His two sisters have also travelled to the Indian city, said Mahbubur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Airlines Pilot Association.

Abu Saleh Mustafa Kamal, managing director of CEO of Biman, said the doctors at the hospital have formed a board for Nawshad’s treatment.

Biman will inform the journalists about Nawshad’s health after getting updates from the board, Abu Saleh said.

Captain Nawshad was flying the Flight BG 22 with 124 passengers on board on Friday morning. His co-pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control of Kolkata after Nawshad fell ill. Later, the Boeing 737-800 made an emergency landing at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

An ambulance waiting at the airport took him to the hospital after landing. He had an angiogram test there. The Indian media said he had suffered a heart attack.

Dr Subhrajit Dasgupta, director of medical services at the hospital, and critical care specialists Rajan Barokar and Virendra Belekar are treating Capt Nawshad.

Biman sent a crew of eight from Dhaka to fly back the passengers on Friday night.