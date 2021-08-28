Biman plane arrives in Dhaka after emergency landing in Nagpur for pilot’s illness

Flight BG022 touched down at Shahjalal International Airport at 12:51am on Saturday, the state carrier’s spokesman Tahera Khandaker said.

Boeing 737-800 made the emergency landing around 11:30am local time on Friday.

The pilot, Captain Naushad Ataul Qayyum, was undergoing treatment at Nagpur’s Hope Hospital.

Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, managing director and CEO of Biman, said they had sent a crew of eight who flew the plane from Nagpur’s Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

The pilot suffered a heart attack, the Press Trust of India reported, citing an airport official.

The plane was near Raipur when it contacted Kolkata ATC for an emergency landing and was advised to land at the nearest airport, Nagpur.

Capt Naushad, aged over 45, had an angiogram test after landing in India, said Capt Mahbubur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Airlines Pilots Association.