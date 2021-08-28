Bangladesh logs 80 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in 9 weeks
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Aug 2021 05:20 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2021 05:20 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 80 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, the lowest since Jun 26, taking the total toll to 25,926.
On Jun 26, the country logged 77 deaths from the disease. After that, the number of deaths increased steadily, eventually reaching the record of 264 on Aug 5 and Aug 10.
But, as the number of new cases fell, so did the number of deaths. But Saturday was the first time since Jun 26 the daily count went below 100.
According to the latest data from the government, the COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,489,589 after 3,436 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday.
It was the lowest number of new cases in a day since June.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 34 fatalities and 2,348 infections. Chattogram, meanwhile, tallied 21 deaths and 554 cases.
Nationwide, another 4,861 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,409,231.
As many as 25,129 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 13.67 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 94.61 percent and the mortality rate at 1.74 percent.
Globally, over 215.52 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.48 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
