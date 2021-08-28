Home > Bangladesh

12 Bangladeshis returning home from Afghanistan

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Aug 2021 09:59 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2021 09:59 PM BdST

Twelve Bangladeshis are returning home from Afghanistan as a deadly attack by the Islamic State in Kabul accelerated evacuation efforts.

The Bangladeshis reached a US military base and will fly with Afghan women students, the foreign ministry said in a message, referring to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday. They are likely fly to Bangladesh by a chartered plane.

The suicide attack killed scores of Afghans and 13 US service members, the most lethal incident for US troops in Afghanistan in a decade.

The United States attacked an Islamic State "planner" in Afghanistan in retaliation for the bombing outside Kabul airport and said there was a high risk of further blasts as it winds up its mission to evacuate civilians and withdraw troops.

