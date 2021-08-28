12 Bangladeshis returning home from Afghanistan

The Bangladeshis reached a US military base and will fly with Afghan women students, the foreign ministry said in a message, referring to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday. They are likely fly to Bangladesh by a chartered plane.

The suicide attack killed scores of Afghans and 13 US service members, the most lethal incident for US troops in Afghanistan in a decade.

The United States attacked an Islamic State "planner" in Afghanistan in retaliation for the bombing outside Kabul airport and said there was a high risk of further blasts as it winds up its mission to evacuate civilians and withdraw troops.