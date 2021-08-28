12 Bangladeshis returning home from Afghanistan
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Aug 2021 09:59 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2021 09:59 PM BdST
Twelve Bangladeshis are returning home from Afghanistan as a deadly attack by the Islamic State in Kabul accelerated evacuation efforts.
The Bangladeshis reached a US military base and will fly with Afghan women students, the foreign ministry said in a message, referring to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday. They are likely fly to Bangladesh by a chartered plane.
The suicide attack killed scores of Afghans and 13 US service members, the most lethal incident for US troops in Afghanistan in a decade.
The United States attacked an Islamic State "planner" in Afghanistan in retaliation for the bombing outside Kabul airport and said there was a high risk of further blasts as it winds up its mission to evacuate civilians and withdraw troops.
More stories
- RAB busts carjacking gang
- 80 virus deaths in a day, lowest count in 9 weeks
- Rising rivers raise fear of worsening floods
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of metro rail
- Biman jet arrives in Dhaka after Nagpur landing
- 17 die as boat sinks in Brahmanbaria
- Daily count: 117 virus deaths, 3,525 cases
- Biman flight makes emergency landing in India as pilot falls ill
Recent Stories
- How carjackers deal with stolen vehicles
- Bangladesh logs 80 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in 9 weeks
- Bangladesh braces for worsening floods as rivers rise amid heavy rain
- Child among three dead in Dhaka road accidents
- Biman plane arrives in Dhaka after emergency landing in Nagpur for pilot’s illness
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
Opinion
Most Read
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Troubled online marketplace Evaly ‘forcing’ workers out
- ADB approves $1.78 billion in loans to improve transport, trade in Bangladesh
- Messi, Mbappé and running out the clock
- Biman plane arrives in Dhaka after emergency landing in Nagpur for pilot’s illness
- US launches drone strike on Islamic State after Afghan airport blast
- The Afghan minister who became a bicycle courier in Germany
- Bangladesh logs 80 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in 9 weeks
- Death toll of Afghans rises to 170 after Kabul airport carnage
- Heavily fortified CIA base in Kabul has been destroyed