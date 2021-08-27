Water levels rise in Kurigram marooning 20,000 people
Kurigram Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2021 08:39 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2021 08:39 PM BdST
Onrush of upstream waters and heavy rains have caused 16 rivers to swell in Kurigram and left almost 20,000 people marooned.
Water levels have risen to above 17 cm and 5 cm above the danger line at Setu point of the Dharala and Chilmari point of the Brahmaputra at 9am on Friday, said Ariful Islam, executive engineer at Kurigram Water Development Board.
Meanwhile, the waters of Teesta River’s Bridge point dropped 46 cm below the danger line as swelling waters continue to submerge low-lying lands and char regions.
The flood waters have inundated nearly 20,000 acres of harvest land of Aman rice and vegetables, also causing a crisis of cattle foods.
The Teesta, Gangadhar and Brahmaputra rivers are all eroding their banks. Hundreds of acres of land are eroding away as 20 more houses were claimed by the river water over the last two days.
Flood waters entered Halokhana, Jatrapur, Panchgacchi, Bhogdanga and Ghogadaha Unions of Kurigram Sadar Upazila, inundating rural roads and 80 percent of the Aman harvest lands.
Ariful said 30 points, including Mekli, Kingcchinai, Jaikumar, Sardoba, Jagmohan char of Dharala stream and Gatiyasham, Khitabkha, Ramhari, Haburhelan, Thutapaikar, Hokdanga, Char Bajra, are experiencing erosion.
“Heavy rain is forecast upstream. The water levels might keep rising until Sep 2. It might cause flooding on a smaller scale in the region and much suffering to the flood-affected people.”
The erosion of Dharala left 30 families homeless within a week at Kingcchinai village, said the Union Chairman Nurunnabi Bulu.
