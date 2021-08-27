No trade licence without fire safety clearance: Mayor Atiqul

Speaking at a seminar on fire safety on Thursday, he warned that stores and shopping malls will face closure if they do not ensure fire safety.

“All the stores, shopping malls and commercial buildings will have to operate in compliance with public safety,” he said, pointing out that none of the buildings that caught fire in the city had adequate fire safety systems.

He said steps will be taken to update and implement the building code.

As many as 380,000 businesses operate with trade licences from Dhaka North City Corporation, according to the mayor.

After a fire incident at a commercial building in Banani’s Chairman Bari on Aug 21, he said the city corporation would not renew the trade licences of the businesses operating in the building if they do not get fire safety clearance from the Fire Service and Civil Defence.