Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail

After the pre-trial run between Diabari and Mirpur-12 on Friday, the first trial run and performance test will be held on Sunday morning.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will inaugurate the trial run and test at MRT-6 project’s depot in Uttara.

Bangladesh’s first electric metro train had made a short trip in media exhibition at the depot on May 11.

Constructors have finished over 88 percent of the Uttara to Agargaon stretch and nearly 66.5 percent of the Agargaon to Motijheel section.

Though the metro rail project had initially targeted 2024 as its completion date, the MRT-6 section of the project, spanning from Uttara to Agargaon, was moved forward to 2021 at the order of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, has been a set back and now the authorities aim to complete the work for the partial launch in 2022.

The metro rail is expected to cut down the time needed to travel from Uttara to Motijheel from hours to just 35-40 minutes.

In 2017, the Kawasaki-Mitsubishi Consortium of Japan was given the contract to build 28 sets of trains. Each set has engines on both ends and four coaches. Two sets have arrived in Bangladesh so far.

The cost of the project is estimated to be nearly Tk 220 billion. The lion’s share of the funding comes from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, a government agency that provides development assistance.