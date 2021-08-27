Home > Bangladesh

Biman flight makes emergency landing in India’s Nagpur as pilot falls ill

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Aug 2021 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2021 04:21 PM BdST

A Dhaka-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Muscat made an emergency landing in India’s Nagpur as the pilot fell sick.

The flight landed safely with 124 passengers aboard on Friday, said Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker.

The pilot suffered a heart attack, the Press Trust of India reported, citing an airport official.

Another flight will now carry the stranded passengers to Dhaka from Nagpur.

The plane was near Raipur when it contacted Kolkata ATC for an emergency landing and was advised to land at the nearest airport, Nagpur.

