Biman flight makes emergency landing in India’s Nagpur as pilot falls ill

The flight landed safely with 124 passengers aboard on Friday, said Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker.

The pilot suffered a heart attack, the Press Trust of India reported, citing an airport official.

Another flight will now carry the stranded passengers to Dhaka from Nagpur.

The plane was near Raipur when it contacted Kolkata ATC for an emergency landing and was advised to land at the nearest airport, Nagpur.