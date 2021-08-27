Bangladesh logs 117 virus deaths, 3,525 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,486,153 after 3,525 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Friday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 40 fatalities and 1,613 infections.

Nationwide, another 6,485 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,404,370.

As many as 27,578 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 12.78 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 94.5 percent and the mortality rate at 1.74 percent.

Globally, over 214.67 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.47 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.