At least 17 die as cargo vessel crushes passenger boat in Brahmanbaria
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2021 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2021 09:23 PM BdST
At least 17 people have died and some 33 others are missing after a boat overturned following a collision in Brahmanbaria’s Sadar Upazila.
The mishap occurred in Loiska Beel around 5:15pm on Friday, said Anisur Rahman, superintendent of police in the district.
The passenger boat from Champaknagar of Bijoynagar Upazila was bound for Anandabazar pier of the town, locals and police said.
It turned turtle after a head-on collision with a sand-laden laden vessel.
The police and Fire Service and Civil Defence have launched a rescue operation for the missing.
The boat was carrying at least 50 passengers, said Mohammad Emranul Islam, OC of Sadar Police Station.
