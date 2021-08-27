At least 17 die as cargo vessel crushes passenger boat in Brahmanbaria

The mishap occurred in Loiska Beel around 5:15pm on Friday, said Anisur Rahman, superintendent of police in the district.

The passenger boat from Champaknagar of Bijoynagar Upazila was bound for Anandabazar pier of the town, locals and police said.

It turned turtle after a head-on collision with a sand-laden laden vessel.

The police and Fire Service and Civil Defence have launched a rescue operation for the missing.

The boat was carrying at least 50 passengers, said Mohammad Emranul Islam, OC of Sadar Police Station.