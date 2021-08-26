Many played questionable roles after Bangabandhu’s death, says Hasina

“Perhaps our party, its supporters and freedom fighters could not play the proper roles expected of them after such an incident [Bangabandhu’s killing],” she said in a discussion on Thursday, organised by the Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League to commemorate National Mourning Day.

“The first attack was on Serniabat’s and Sheikh Moni’s house. When Bangabandhu heard the news and when the attackers opened fire on our house, Bangabandhu had called everyone. He spoke to Abdur Razzaq, Tofail Ahmed and army chief Shafiullah. Those who were expected to do their duties -- even the army -- did not perform properly. We need to unpack this mystery.”

The Father of the Nation and most of his family were killed on Aug 15, 1975 by a group of rogue army officers, only four years after Bangladesh had won its independence. His daughters, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana escaped because they were abroad at that time.

Over two decades after Bangabandhu’s killing, the Awami League, led by Hasina, returned to power and began the trial of Bangabandhu’s murder. The trial has since come to a close and most of the convicts have had their sentences executed, but there has always been much talk of a conspiracy behind Bangabandhu’s murder.

A commission will be formed soon to unearth the conspiracy once the pandemic ebbs, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.

Hasina returned home in 1981 as the chief of Awami League after six years of exile. Since then, she has been leading the Awami League, which recently formed the government for a third consecutive term.

“The day I returned to Bangladesh, I had already lost my family. They had prevented me from coming home before then. Even then when I returned by force, I could no longer see their familiar faces. Instead, all I saw was their graves. But then I was loved by millions of people and Awami League leaders and activists. I had their love and trust,” Hasina said.

“That’s why I can say that the Awami League is my family. The entirety of Bangladesh is my family. That is how I perceive the people of Bangladesh. Whatever I can do (for the country), I’m sure my parents will see and their souls will be at peace. That is what I consider before I do anything.”

“That is why I’m not scared of death. I have no aspirations or ambitions. I don’t need to do anything for myself.”

“The conspirators killed Bangabandhu on Aug 15 with an aim to turn Bangladesh into a failed state. They wanted to ruin the achievement of independence. They tried to destroy the ideology of independence. But now the name they tried to wipe off the planet, is now internationally acknowledged by the grace of Allah. No one can erase it anymore,” the prime minister said.

An organisation that nurtures an ideology can provide something to the people, the Awami League chief said.

“Who is standing beside the people during this coronavirus pandemic? There are political parties that only give statements. This is because we have made a digital Bangladesh with private radio and TV channels. But how many people are out doing work in the field? There are Awami League leaders and activists supporting the common people in their time of dire need.”