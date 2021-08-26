High Court says order to delay Pori Moni’s bail hearing is similar to rejecting plea

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar made the observation on Thursday.

On Aug 22, when Pori Moni’s lawyers moved the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judges' Court to secure her bail in a narcotics case, Judge KM Imrul Kayesh said the court will hear the plea on Sept 13. Pori Moni’s lawyer Mojibur Rahman filed a fresh petition the following day, requesting that a hearing be scheduled at the earliest.

He then went to the High Court on Wednesday after not hearing from the Sessions Judges'Court. In addition to pleading a rule on the issue, he had also petitioned the High Court to bail Pori Moni.

After a hearing on Thursday, Senior judge of the bench Justice Mustafa Zaman said to the state that the order on the bail petition had been issued in a break with the tradition of the trial court. That the order will be issued after 21 days (after the filing of the bail plea) is similar to dismissing bail petition, he observed.

Mojibur presented the details of Pori Moni’s bail petition filed under Section 498 of the Criminal Procedure Code or CrPC at the beginning of the hearing in High Court.

He said, “The date for the hearing of the bail petition filed with the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court has been set for Sep 13. We’ve come today to challenge the order.”

Justice Zaman then asked the lawyer to read out from the First Information Report and state when the Rapid Action Battalion had raided Pori Moni’s home, allegedly confiscated narcotics and detained her as well as when the FIR was filed.

Lawyer Mojibur replied that the incident took place at 7pm on Aug 4 and the FIR was filed at 6:40pm the following day.

Actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, better known by her screen name Pori Moni, is brought to a Dhaka court for a hearing on Thursday, August 19, 2021. The court scrapped her petition for bail and granted the CID one more day to interrogate her over a narcotics case.

Asked how many hours later the FIR was filed, the lawyer said it would be almost 24 hours. But Pori Moni said in the FIR that she was arrested at 4:30pm.

The judge then said that meant the FIR was filed two hours later than previously estimated.

Mojibur argued that Section 167 of the CrPC was breached during the arrest of Pori Moni and filing of the FIR.

He then partially read out what drugs were seized from Pori Moni’s home.

“...a total of Tk 163,500 and 4 gm of ice/crystal meth in a white zipper (was recovered) from the same wooden frame.”

The judge then asked, “What is this crystal meth? Is it included among our scheduled (drugs)?”

The lawyer said, “I’ve checked and it is not.”

Assistant Attorney General Mizanur Rahman said it belongs to the amphetamine group.

Mojibur argued: “The fact that it belongs to the amphetamine group is a separate matter. But the price of the amount of the drug recovered totals Tk 40,000. Then we also have LSD.”

The judge asked whether LSD was a scheduled drug.

“It is," Mojibur replied. "But there's a mention of level. But [FIR] does not mention the level of LSD. It simply says LSD. Pipes used for doing drugs were also recovered. We're not familiar with it.”

The Metropolitan Sessions Judges' Court did not entertain a petition filed on Aug 23 for speedy hearing of the bail plea, the lawyer said when the High Court judge asked about it.

“The prosecution also snubbed our request to see the petition. In such an uncertain circumstance, we've come to this court (High Court),” he said.

“Please give (my client) bail until the case is disposed of,” the lawyer said when the judge asked what he wanted.

“And the order of the Metropolitan Sessions Judges' Court is illegal considering the circumstances of the case and the merit of the offence,” he added.

Citing Section 498 of the CrPC, Justice Mustafa said they could not pass a full order without hearing from the other side because the jurisdiction of the High Court and the Metropolitan Sessions Judges' Court is same.

The court then asked for the opinion of Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna, who said: “I've something to say about this case, which was filed 26 hours after the arrest of this woman (Pori Moni). And there're some directives of the High Court and the Appellate Division as regards remand, but the trial court did not follow them. Who will follow the directives if the trial courts don't?”

The judge then stopped him and heard from Assistant Attorney General Mizanur Rahman, who claimed the trial court order on Pori Moni’s bail plea was not “illegal”.

“We understand from the record that there's something illegal, but we'll not do anything beyond the law and norms,” Justice Mustafa said. “But the Metropolitan Sessions Judges' Court reacted by going beyond the norms. Delaying bail petition hearing by 21 days is tantamount to dismissing the bail petition.”

The assistant attorney general then argued the Metropolitan Sessions Judges' Court, after all, set a date to hear the petition but delayed it because he had not seen other records.

“The Additional Sessions Judges’ Court would have heard it if he (sessions judge) had not. But is there a reason behind delaying the hearing by a long time?” the High Court judge then asked.

The court then issued the rule and asked the authorities to send it to the respondent within 24 hours by a special messenger.