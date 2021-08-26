HC asks why Pori Moni bail hearing should not be held without delay

The High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar issued the rule on Thursday after hearing a petition from Pori Moni’s lawyers.

On Aug 22, when Pori Moni’s lawyers petitioned the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court for bail in a narcotics case, Judge KM Imrul Kayesh set Sept 13 for the hearing. Pori Moni’s lawyer Mojibur Rahman then filed a fresh petition the following day, requesting a hearing be scheduled sooner.

He filed a petition with the High Court on Wednesday after receiving no response. In addition to requesting a rule on the issue, he also petitioned the High Court for Pori Moni’s bail.

After an initial hearing, the High Court issued a rule, but did not grant the bail.

In the rule, the court asked why the hearing should not be moved up and why the Sept 13 date, nearly three weeks after the bail petition, should not be scrapped.

The hearing of the rule has been set for Sept 1 and the Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court ordered to respond.

Actress Pori Moni was recently in the news after she accused businessman Nasir U Mahmood of raping her at a Boat Club in Dhaka.

On Aug 4, the Rapid Action Battalion conducted a raid on Pori Moni's home in Banani. The elite police unit later detained her allegedly with bottles of liquor, Yaba pills and LSD blots.

The CID received three rounds of remand to interrogate the actress in the case, after which a magistrate denied her petition for bail and sent her to prison.

After filing a fresh bail petition on Wednesday, Mojibur Rahman told bdnews24.com:

“Pori Moni is ill and, given that it is inevitable that she will receive bail, we have made this petition. But the hearing for the bail has been set for such a late date.”

“If we examine the importance of the case, there should be no reason for such a lengthy delay. We are unsatisfied. So we challenged the validity of it before the High Court and also requested that they grant bail for Pori Moni.”