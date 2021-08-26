Bangladesh logs 102 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in two months

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,482,628 after 4,698 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 37 fatalities and 2,601 infections. Chattogram tallied 24 deaths and 880 cases, and Sylhet 13 deaths and 181 cases.

Nationwide, another 8,314 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,397,885.

As many as 34,111 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 13.77 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 94.28 percent and the mortality rate at 1.74 percent.

Globally, over 213.99 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.46 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.