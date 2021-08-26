Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools, colleges to Sept 11

The education ministry issued a notice, announcing the time extension on Thursday.

All educational institutions throughout the country have been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The government has made several attempts to reopen schools, but have been thwarted in their efforts by fresh waves of infections. As such students have not been able to returned to classrooms in a year and a half.

Though there has been pressure from many quarters to reopen educational institutions, the government has said it is waiting for teachers and students to get vaccinated and for the pandemic to reach a ‘tolerable level’.

The shutdown of schools and colleges was to end on Aug 31, before the Ministry of Education announced the extension on Thursday.