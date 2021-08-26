Arrest warrants against former president Khandaker Mushtaque’s son, grandson hiding in Canada
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Aug 2021 01:49 AM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2021 01:49 AM BdST
A Cumilla court has issued arrest warrants against the son and grandson of late Bangladesh president Khandaker Mushtaque Ahmed who rose to power after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The warrant was issued by Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Golam Mahbub Khan of Cumilla’s Court No. 3 on charges of embezzling family assets, Iftekhar Hossain, the lawyer for the plaintiff, said on Wednesday.
The successor to the family assets and the nephew of Mushtaq, Khandaker Jabir Ahmmad Sarwar filed the case bringing charges against Khandaker Ishtiaq Ahmed Babu and his son Khandaker Iftekhar Ahmed Shad.
The plaintiff’s lawyer confirmed that the court issued the warrants since the two were currently absconding.
Another accused in the case, caretaker of assets Nizamuddin is currently out on bail.
Jabir said Ishtiaq kept hold of the property of their ancestors by “organising a group of terrorists”. His son Iftekhar had already sold off some pieces of land using forged documents and signatures.
Jabir started a case to regain the rights to the property, accusing the three, in September last year.
“Ishtiaq and Iftekhar are currently hiding in Canada,” he said
Another heir to the family, Reha Kabir, said: “The family has cut ties with killer Mushtaque and those from his side of the family due to ideological differences.”
She demanded that they be detained and brought back to the country to face justice.
The OC of Daudkandi Police Station Nazrul Islam said, “The prime accused Khandaker Ishtiaq Ahmed Babu is abroad and we'll take legal steps once the copy of the warrant arrives.”
